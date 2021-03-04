Person suffering from gunshot wounds arrives at hospital Tuesday night
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person suffering from gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle at a Topeka hospital on Tuesday night, authorities said.
However, the person “refused to cooperate” with officers investigating the incident, said police Lt. Manny Munoz.
As a result, police weren’t able to determine where the shooting took place, Munoz said.
Additional details, including the person’s condition, weren’t available on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.