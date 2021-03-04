Advertisement

KU invites 1,300 frontline workers to basketball game

KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse.(Rich Sugg | rsugg@kcstar.com)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,300 frontline workers in Lawrence will be able to go to the Jayhawks basketball game against UTEP Thursday.

The gesture was announced on Bill Self’s weekly radio show.

“These people have sacrificed a lot for people they don’t even know,” Bill Self said on Hawk Talk. “Hopefully they’ll have some people who would like to come to the game and check out their Jayhawks on Thursday.”

Kansas Athletics says they donated the tickets to health care workers and law enforcement for Lawrence and the University of Kansas, along with Kansas Highway Patrol.

Included among ticket recipients:

  • LMH Health and KU Health Systems
  • Lawrence Douglas County Fire/Medical
  • Lawrence Emergency Medicine
  • KUPD/Lawrence PD
  • Kansas Highway Patrol

“We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to our dedicated first responders and frontline workers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said. “However, with the addition of the UTEP game, we took the opportunity to provide tickets to some of those heroes in our community. While it’s never enough, our hope is they are able to take some time to relax and enjoy a Kansas basketball game in-person at Allen Fieldhouse.”

The Jayhawks tip off against UTEP Thursday at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

