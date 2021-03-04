KDOT holds meeting to discuss Polk-Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Transportation officials revealed new details on plans to re-build the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

In a Zoom meeting Wednesday night, the Kansas Dept. of Transportation said the curve on I-70 near 3rd St. in downtown Topeka sees an average 36,000 vehicles a day, and is deteriorating.

A proposed new bridge will shift the highway to the north, flattening the curve by about half and minimizing the number of ramps. KDOT says the alignment also would allow normal I-70 traffic in the first year of construction, but they would need to close the highway the second year.

Don’t expect to see orange cones any time soon, though. The right-of-way process could take up to three years.

“Those property appraisals begin summer 2021, property acquisition begins in Fall of 2021, and the at the same time we are working on final design of the project,” Brian Armstrong, of Bartlett & West, said.

The project is not yet funded, and no timeline is set for construction.

