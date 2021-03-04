Advertisement

KDOL’s benefits websites will be down 36 hours for server upgrade

KDOL's benefits websites will go down for the server capacity upgrade starting the night of...
KDOL's benefits websites will go down for the server capacity upgrade starting the night of March 12 through midday March 14.(None)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News learned today that the Kansas Department of Labor’s benefits websites will be down approximately 36 hours while they upgrade the servers’ capacity. GetKansasBenefits and PUA.GetKansasBenefits websites will go down Friday night, March 12, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. The websites are scheduled to be back up around midday on Sunday, March 14 if things go as planned.

Wednesday 13 News reported that KDOL’s planned server migration will “expand KDOL’s capacity for customer service representatives to simultaneously engage with the software to handle claim data and information, and upload of pertinent claimant documentation” according to a news release.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gov. Kelly announces meatpacking workers vaccination plan
GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name
University of Kansas new football coach Les Miles makes a statement during a news conference in...
Report: KU’s Les Miles was “banned from contacting female students” at LSU after 2013 investigation
Medicaid expansion amendment dies in Kansas Senate