KDOL’s benefits websites will be down 36 hours for server upgrade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News learned today that the Kansas Department of Labor’s benefits websites will be down approximately 36 hours while they upgrade the servers’ capacity. GetKansasBenefits and PUA.GetKansasBenefits websites will go down Friday night, March 12, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. The websites are scheduled to be back up around midday on Sunday, March 14 if things go as planned.

Wednesday 13 News reported that KDOL’s planned server migration will “expand KDOL’s capacity for customer service representatives to simultaneously engage with the software to handle claim data and information, and upload of pertinent claimant documentation” according to a news release.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.