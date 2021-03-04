KDA Marketing and Promotions to host virtual meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory board will host a virtual meeting on March 5.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5. It said this is a regularly scheduled board meeting that will be held virtually and utilize a call-in option.

According to the KDA, the mission of the Agricultural Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team is to serve all Kansas residents through innovative programming and delivering solutions designed to create an atmosphere that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while also increasing pride and awareness in the state’s largest industry.

The KDA said the meeting is open to the public and residents can request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate from Kerry Wefald, agriculture marketing director, at 785-564-6758 or Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.