Kansas State Treasurer to discuss utility loan program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will discuss the $100 million City Utility Loan Program on Friday.

The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office says State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will host a news conference on Friday, March 5, to discuss the application process for the $100 million City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program that was established by House Substitute for Senate Bill 88.

According to the Office, the program will give loans needed to cover exorbitant costs with heat and electricity bills during February’s cold snap.

