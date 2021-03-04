Advertisement

Kansas ranks 25th safest state for COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower state is the 25th safest state for COVID-19.

WalletHub.com says as of March 2, 2021, only 7.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccines are an essential tool to fully reopen the economy. It said it has released its latest report on the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas ranks No. 25.

The personal finance website said in order to find the safest states during the pandemic, it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. It said its data set includes the rate of transmission for COVID-19, positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the number of eligible residents getting vaccinated.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranks 25 out of 51. It said the state’s Death Rate Ranking is 33 and its Vaccine Rate Ranking is 32. It said Kansas has a high COVID-19 death rate and a low vaccination rate.

The website also said that Republican states are safer during the COVID-19 pandemic than Democratic states are. It said the average ranking for Republican states is 25.68 and Democratic states is 26.31. It said the smaller the number, the safer the state is.

For more information or to read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Jason C. Hokanson, 34, arrested on drug charges and four outstanding warrants
Man with four outstanding warrants pulled over on traffic stop

Latest News

Courtesy: Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec.
Spring Break opening planned for Gage Park mini-train, carousel
Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole presents to county commissioners on...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approve resolution supporting “Stepping Up” initiative
Saint George PD finds 5.2 pounds of roofing nails where officers run radar
KDA Marketing and Promotions to host virtual meeting