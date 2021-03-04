Kansas ranks 25th safest state for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower state is the 25th safest state for COVID-19.

WalletHub.com says as of March 2, 2021, only 7.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccines are an essential tool to fully reopen the economy. It said it has released its latest report on the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas ranks No. 25.

The personal finance website said in order to find the safest states during the pandemic, it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. It said its data set includes the rate of transmission for COVID-19, positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the number of eligible residents getting vaccinated.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranks 25 out of 51. It said the state’s Death Rate Ranking is 33 and its Vaccine Rate Ranking is 32. It said Kansas has a high COVID-19 death rate and a low vaccination rate.

The website also said that Republican states are safer during the COVID-19 pandemic than Democratic states are. It said the average ranking for Republican states is 25.68 and Democratic states is 26.31. It said the smaller the number, the safer the state is.

