K-State 2020, 2021 graduates to have in-person ceremonies outside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced Thursday that its 2020 and 2021 graduates will have in-person commencement ceremonies outside this spring.

The celebrations will be spread out over three days and be held at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The university said, “K-State has a long tradition of honoring its graduates through commencement ceremonies. We are busy making plans to recognize the accomplishments of our graduates and creating a memorable celebration.”

The commencement ceremonies will be on Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. The university said details regarding participation, guest policies, and day of activities will be released later in the spring semester.

They also added, “As with all things COVID-19-related, our commencement plans depend on continued improvement in suppressing the spread of the virus.”

You can find a detailed schedule on the commencement website.

