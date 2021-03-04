Junction City man accused of intentionally crashing vehicle into occupied truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Manhattan Wednesday night.

The Riley Co. Police Department says Brandon Lee Gibson, 28, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

RCPD says they were called to an unidentified location in Manhattan around 7:28 p.m.

Officials say Gibson injured a 27-year-old female, then got in his vehicle and intentionally crashed into a 2008 Ford F-150 with three people inside, then fled the scene.

The incident caused approximately $5,000 in damage.

RCPD says the truck belonged to a 19-year-old female, and she, along with two 18-year-old males were inside at the time it was rammed.

As of Thursday morning, Gibson remained confined at the Riley Co. Jail on $50,000 bond.

