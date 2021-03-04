Junction City churches provide meals to the community; donations/volunteers needed

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a yearlong discussion on how to give back to the community, members of the First Methodist Church in Junction City, joined the community meals project piloted by other community churches.

The Community meals project in Junction City began in October 2018 by Debbie Savage with Breaking Bread of JC started serving meals from the 12th Street Community Center.

In February 2020, Melinda Bozarth and her team of volunteers with the Episcopal Church of the Covenant joined in the mission to add a second day for community members to receive a free meal.

Partnering with the already successful Breaking Bread of JC and the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, the First United Methodist Church in Junction City has added a third night of free community meals available to the Junction City community.

The meals are made from scratch, with fresh fruit and vegetables as well as a hearty main course, like chicken enchiladas.

These free community meals have been successful because of amazing volunteers and donations from community members.

“All of the groups, not just us at the Methodist Church, but Breaking Bread, the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, we’re all looking for volunteers and support.” First United Methodist Church of Junction City, Director of Family Ministries, Diahnca Quigley says.

To donate to assist the First United Methodist Church of Junction City with their mission to provide community meals, you can text to give at 913-795-7658 or go to JC1stUMC.com and click donate.

To donate to Breaking Bread JC you can visit their website, BreakingBreadofJC.com.

To help donate to the community meals provided by the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, you can donate via Paypal at PayPal.me/Covenantjc or by mailing a check to Church of the Covenant, P.O. Box 366, Junction City, KS 66441

