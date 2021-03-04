House fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire in the 5600 block of Indian Creek Road in Shawnee County. No one was in the home when firefighters arrived shortly before noon, and no injuries have been reported. The Solder Township and Topeka fire departments both responded along with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage was done to the back of the home, and a cause is not yet known.

