Advertisement

House fire in North Topeka

House fire on Indian Creek Rd. in Shawnee County
House fire on Indian Creek Rd. in Shawnee County(WIBW-TV)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire in the 5600 block of Indian Creek Road in Shawnee County. No one was in the home when firefighters arrived shortly before noon, and no injuries have been reported. The Solder Township and Topeka fire departments both responded along with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage was done to the back of the home, and a cause is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Jason C. Hokanson, 34, arrested on drug charges and four outstanding warrants
Man with four outstanding warrants pulled over on traffic stop

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas advances unemployment bill; staffing surge promised
Kansas House passes bill to lower concealed carry age to 18
Kansas House backs giving students college and wage data
A deputy with the Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office was removing a tree branch in a road, when moments...
Deputy nearly hit by falling, burning tree top