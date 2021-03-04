Greater Topeka Partnership releases Momentum 2022 community survey findings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) released the findings of the Momentum 2022 annual community survey Thursday.

The survey, titled “Back 2 Momentum” was conducted between August and December of 2020 and received over 2,000 responses.

Momentum 2022 is GTP’s five-year strategic plan emphasizing what matters most to the Topeka and Shawnee County community and what keeps it moving forward.

Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, GTP’s senior vice president of strategy said the plan provides many ways to improve the area.

“It gives us five goal areas about 14 objectives and about 46 technical recommendations that the community can come together on collectively and help create change for a better community,” she said.

Cuevas Stubblefield said having the plan helped during the pandemic.

“We have seen so many changes we have so many organizations in the community come together and collaborate especially in the time of crisis that has helped us be stronger as a community,” she said.

“We may have had to stop a little bit and deal with what covid was bringing but we were a group that was already working together because of the strategy.”

She said those actions have led to the area’s improving self-esteem.

“We’ve come together as a community and seeing people collaborate more seeing people talk more positively about their community and in turn externally people are kind of gravitating to Topeka and say ‘hey what are you what is this community all about?’”

“Key findings include the continued focus on small business support and entrepreneurial initiatives; with regard to education, there was a desire for more career preparedness offerings, there was also a need for more diversity and collaboration.”

The survey also found room for improvement.

GTP said other key findings include the noted lack of awareness of entrepreneurial, startup offerings; respondents believing that their students receive a high quality of education in their school districts; the desire for more amenities, restaurants, retail, entertainment options, and the alignment of the arts into the economic quality of life endeavors; and an interest in the improvement of digital equity and broadband access.

Stubblefield said success depends on everyone working together.

“The big thing is this is the community’s strategy so it’s up to them it’s up to all of us to work on it,” she said.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership is simply the gatekeeper it is our responsibility that the strategy gets carried out by the community.”

Read the full survey results here.

