Gov. Kelly announces meatpacking workers vaccination plan

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has created a new plan to vaccinate all of Kansas’ meatpacking workers against COVID-19.

Almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., Kansas’ Governor announced a new plan to vaccinate all meatpacking workers in Kansas against COVID-19. She said her new plan is similar to that of her plan to vaccinate all K-12 teachers and staff.

According to Gov. Kelly, every county that is home to a meatpacking plant will receive additional earmarked doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, on top of what they already receive to vaccinate the general population.

Gov. Kelly said every meatpacking worker that wants a COVID-19 vaccine will have one by the end of the week of March 8. She said the vaccination process for meatpacking workers will start on Thursday, March 4.

