Geary Co. to hold mass vaccinations Saturday

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County will hold a mass vaccination site for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Geary County Emergency Management says in coordination with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Hy-Vee and USD 475, the county will hold a COVID-19 Mass-Vaccination Site in Junction City on Saturday, March 6. It said a total of 1,000 vaccines will be given that day to residents that fall within the parameters of Phase 2 in the state’s vaccination plan. It said its goal is to vaccinate residents 65 and older. It said the vaccine will be free.

According to the County, the vaccinations will be given at Junction City High School at 900 N. Eisenhower Dr. It said those that want the vaccine who are in Phase 2 should go to the Hy-Vee website and signup. It said times are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Geary Co. said it encourages all residents to reach out to their elderly neighbors and help them get the vaccine. It said if elderly neighbors need a ride to the vaccine site, residents should offer to drive them. It said with everyone’s help, it can get all residents vaccinated.

Geary Co. said if residents are having issues with the website, they should call 785-238-1290.

