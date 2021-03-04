Advertisement

Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overnight fire caused an estimated $115,000 damage to a west Topeka business, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a business at 5324 S.W. 17th. The location was just west of S.W. 17th and Fairlawn.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the vacant building upon their arrival.

Fire officials said it appeared the building was in the latter stages of construction.

Churchill’s Tobacco Shop was planning to move into the business, previously home to Scrapbooks Etc.

13 NEWS visited the construction site two days ago, where workers said it was set to be finished in just a few weeks.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but resulted in $75,000 loss to its contents and $45,00 loss to the structure.

No injuries were reported.

An initial investigation showed the cause of the fire was undetermined but more likely than not associated with improper disposal of stain-soaked rags.

