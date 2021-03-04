Final street sign for Martin Luther King Jr Dr. to be installed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The final street sign for Martin Luther King Jr Dr. will be installed in Manhattan on Monday.

The City of Manhattan says on Feb. 2, the Manhattan City Commission authorized a new name for 17th St. - Martin Luther King Jr Dr. It said the new name would honor the civil rights leader for his work.

According to the City, staff has gotten the new street signs and completed the installation of the signs at all the intersections, except for one at Anderson Ave. in front of the Kansas State University campus.

The City said on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m., members of the Commission, the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee and K-State will recognize the historic renaming with a photo and remarks from Mayor Wynn Butler and Martin Luther King Memorial Committee Chair Kevin Bryant.

According to Manhattan, the remaining sign will be installed at the same intersection on Monday, March 8.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.