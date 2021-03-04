Advertisement

Final street sign for Martin Luther King Jr Dr. to be installed

Manhattan city commissioners voted unanimously to rename 17th Street in honor of slain civil...
Manhattan city commissioners voted unanimously to rename 17th Street in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.,(KMAN Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The final street sign for Martin Luther King Jr Dr. will be installed in Manhattan on Monday.

The City of Manhattan says on Feb. 2, the Manhattan City Commission authorized a new name for 17th St. - Martin Luther King Jr Dr. It said the new name would honor the civil rights leader for his work.

According to the City, staff has gotten the new street signs and completed the installation of the signs at all the intersections, except for one at Anderson Ave. in front of the Kansas State University campus.

The City said on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m., members of the Commission, the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee and K-State will recognize the historic renaming with a photo and remarks from Mayor Wynn Butler and Martin Luther King Memorial Committee Chair Kevin Bryant.

According to Manhattan, the remaining sign will be installed at the same intersection on Monday, March 8.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Suspicious device removed from Pittsburg State campus
Cheney man pleads guilty to interstate communication of a threat
Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) runs for a touchdown after his pass...
Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman announces his retirement
ATLAS pod coming to Emporia to serve rural veterans
TPS to host virtual board meeting