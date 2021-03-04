Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a new contract for naming rights of the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

GEHA says it will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium. It said beginning with the 2021 NFL season, the field will be called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA said it and the Chiefs are committed to making sure that Arrowhead Stadium will continue to be the name of the stadium.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Thursday’s announcement marks the expansion of the robust partnership between GEHA and the Chiefs that was first announced in July of 2019 when GEHA became the team’s Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner. GEHA said it is a national leader in making medical and dental plans available to over 2 million federal employees, retired military members and their families globally. It said both it and the Chiefs are committed to promoting their mission of driving and supporting health and wellness. It said the new deal gives GEHA’s efforts a highly visible platform.

“Expanding our commitment to the team and community with naming rights for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the natural extension of the partnership we first put in place with the Chiefs in 2019,” said Shannon Horgan, GEHA’s chief growth officer. “Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA’s mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans. The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us.”

According to GEHA, the long-term contract will run through the end of the current lease agreement with the Jackson Co. Sports Complex Authority.

GEHA and the Chiefs said staff will start to integrate GEHA branding and logo assets throughout Arrowhead Stadium in the coming months and signage will be in place by kickoff to the 2021 season in September, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Chiefs playing in Arrowhead Stadium.

