Deputy nearly hit by falling, burning tree top

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a very close call for a Lyon County deputy on duty today. Video from Deputy Early’s patrol car reveals a large, burning tree top crashing to the ground. The officer had stopped to remove part of a tree from the roadway in front of him and had just returned to his patrol car and backed up. That’s when you see the burning tree top crash to the ground where he had been standing just seconds before. Watch the video from the Lyon County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page below:

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.