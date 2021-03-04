Advertisement

Deputy nearly hit by falling, burning tree top

A deputy with the Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office was removing a tree branch in a road, when moments after returning to and moving his vehicle, a burning tree branch fell in the exact spot he had been sitting in.(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a very close call for a Lyon County deputy on duty today. Video from Deputy Early’s patrol car reveals a large, burning tree top crashing to the ground. The officer had stopped to remove part of a tree from the roadway in front of him and had just returned to his patrol car and backed up. That’s when you see the burning tree top crash to the ground where he had been standing just seconds before. Watch the video from the Lyon County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page below:

