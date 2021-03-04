Cosmosphere welcomes Spring Break with new family attraction

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cosmosphere will usher in Spring Break with a new family attraction.

The Cosmosphere says a new interactive play area for families, CosmoKids, will reopen on March 5. It said the area was open for only three days before it shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020. It said CosmoKids and the naviGATOR Simulator remained closed when the rest of the facility reopened.

“We are eager to share this wonderful new space with our youngest visitors and feel now is a time we can do so safely,” said Cosmosphere CEO Jim Remar. “Thanks to this new space, even the youngest learners can bring STEM learning to life when they visit the Cosmosphere.”

According to the Cosmosphere, CosmoKids is free with a ticket to the Hall of Space Museum, which will also be available for free to Reno Co. residents and Cosmosphere members. It said the naviGATOR Simulator will be available as part of the All-Access Mission Pass for an additional $5.

The Cosmosphere said Spring Break 2021 will also give visitors the opportunity to see what is new in its Camps area. It said free guided camp tours will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. daily from March 13 through March 28. It said reservations for the tour are encouraged and can be made by calling the Box Office at 620-662-2305 ext. 347.

The Cosmosphere said free tours will be available for guests with tickets on the hour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. It said the one-hour tour will provide an overview of the world’s largest combined collection of U.S. and Soviet-era spacecraft.

According to the Cosmosphere, the Carey Digital Dome Theater will offer a new documentary to its lineup. It said Into America’s Wild: The Search for the Hidden Wonders of Nature, which is narrated by Morgan Freeman, will open on March 13. It said this documentary and two others: Mountain Quest and Secrets of the Universe will be shown every day.

The Cosmosphere said Planetarium shows during Spring Break will include the Night Sky, which will guide visitors through the constellations and planets they will see in the sky each night, as well s Black Holes, which explains the origin of black holes, how they are found and more.

According to the Cosmosphere, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 13 through 28. For more information, call 620-662-2305 ext. 347.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.