City of Manhattan to consider extending mask mandate into May

The city of Manhattan could extend its mask mandate into May after action this week by the city commission.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -The city of Manhattan could extend its COVID-19 mask mandate into May after action this week by the city commission.

KMAN Radio reports that at their Tuesday meeting, Manhattan city commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would extend the mask mandate to May 16. Manhattan City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl was the only commissioner to vote against the measure.

KMAN said Tuesday’s passage of the first reading of the ordinance doesn’t mean the coronavirus-related mask mandate has been extended.

It means the commission can hold a final vote at its meeting on March 16.

Despite the passage of the first reading on Tuesday, KMAN says the commission is still split on whether to allow the city’s mask mandate to expire.

Mayor Wynn Butler said he would like to allow the city’s face mask policy to expire and give authority on the matter to the Riley County Health Department.

If the city’s mask ordinance expires, school districts may still retain policies of their own, KMAN says. The May 16 expiration date the city is considering is meant to line up with the end of the academic school year for both Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 and Kansas State University.

If the commission allows the Manhattan ordinance to end with its current expiration date of April 1 and allows a county-wide mandate to take place, it still will have to address the Pottawatomie County side of the city, where no Riley County ordinance exists, KMAN says.

The Manhattan City Commission also will have to take action if it wants the side of the city that is located in Pottawatomie County to be subject to a mask mandate, since Riley County doesn’t have legal authority to stretch its health orders across county lines, KMAN says.

More details about the ordinance the Manhattan City Commission is considering can be found here.

