Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman announces his retirement

Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) runs for a touchdown after his pass...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) runs for a touchdown after his pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement on Twitter.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said in a video he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter.”

The video shows Sherman riding a helicopter into the sunset following his announcement.

Sherman, nicknamed “The Sausage” spent a decade in the NFL. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons before joining the Chiefs.

A 2018 Pro Bowl selection, Sherman was a member of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl winning-team in half a century.

Off the field, he recently surprised a K-State senior fighting an inoperable brain tumor with two tickets to Super Bowl LV.

