Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman announces his retirement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement on Twitter.
“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said in a video he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter.”
The video shows Sherman riding a helicopter into the sunset following his announcement.
Sherman, nicknamed “The Sausage” spent a decade in the NFL. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons before joining the Chiefs.
A 2018 Pro Bowl selection, Sherman was a member of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl winning-team in half a century.
Off the field, he recently surprised a K-State senior fighting an inoperable brain tumor with two tickets to Super Bowl LV.
