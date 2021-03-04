Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman announces his retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement on Twitter.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said in a video he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter.”

The video shows Sherman riding a helicopter into the sunset following his announcement.

Sherman, nicknamed “The Sausage” spent a decade in the NFL. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons before joining the Chiefs.

A 2018 Pro Bowl selection, Sherman was a member of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl winning-team in half a century.

Off the field, he recently surprised a K-State senior fighting an inoperable brain tumor with two tickets to Super Bowl LV.

A K-State senior fighting a rare form of brain cancer got the surprise of a lifetime from @jayfeely: he's going to the Super Bowl!



Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) punched his ticket to Tampa with two tickets to watch the @Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/xgrCyN5Ns8 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 29, 2021

