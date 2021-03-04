Cheney man pleads guilty to interstate communication of a threat

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Cheney man has pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Gage H. Clausen, 21, of Cheney, pleaded guilty to federal charges of Interstate Communication of a Threat. He said Cluasion previously sent a threat to the life of a minor through the internet.

“Gage Clausen threatened serious bodily harm against another person via the Internet,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “His plea of guilty today should send a message that you cannot hide behind a computer keyboard and make threats against another person with impunity. These threats are taken seriously, they are investigated and people are held accountable.”

According to Slinkard, Google has several app engines, and none of them are located in Kansas. He said the engines are located in Iowa, South Carolina, Virginia, Oregon, California, Utah and Nevada. He said in order for Clausen’s communication to be gotten by the victim, it would have traveled through one of these engines, which means the communication traveled in interstate commerce before reaching the victim.

Slinkard said sentencing for Clausen is scheduled for May 25 at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge John Broomes. He said the case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger.

