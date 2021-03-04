Biological and Agricultural Engineering students participate in accessibility equipment demo at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and faculty from Kansas State University’s Biological and Agricultural Engineering department took part in an accessibility equipment demonstration Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas AgrAbilities Program invited a supplier to show students one example of how assistive devices can help farmers and ranchers of varying abilities continue to work.

The students will be working on Capstone projects to create products to assist others who need modifications to live their best life.

Students and faculty saw ways someone with limited mobility can safely move from truck to tractor.

“It’s not just the end user’s life that’s impacted but it’s the entire family, the community, ourselves back at the shop that get to do this stuff, it’s really rewarding to see somebody smile and continue to do what they love to do.” Life essentials, salesman, Bill Begley says.

The Kansas AgrAbilities Program assists ag producers to continue their work even when faced with disabilities or changing abilities.

