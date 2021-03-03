Wednesday forecast: Top 10 Day, highs around 70°

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be an ideal day for any activity outside with light winds and highs around 70°.

Overall the weather pattern will remain above average for the next 8 days with today and tomorrow being the warmest. A cool down Friday is due to a weak cold front but it’ll still be almost 10° above average for this time of year with temperatures warming back up this weekend.

The chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning will mainly affect areas from Concordia down through Manhattan toward Burlington and it won’t be much, likely getting less than 0.10″. The storm system is still out in the Pacific and it’ll hit landfall tonight so there’s still some time for this storm system to shift either way changing the chance for rain so check back tomorrow for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SW/SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning with clouds increasing by the afternoon. How quickly clouds increase is still uncertain. Shouldn’t have much of an impact on highs with mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

With the slight chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning, most spots will remain dry. Decreasing clouds is expected Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This weekend will be in the 60s with more wind on Sunday so Saturday looks like the better of the two days but Sunday is still looking great for March.

Next week: Confidence is high it’ll remain mild all week however differences in the models beginning Wednesday exist including how much temperatures cool down. Remember normal highs are in the low 50s for this time of year so it’s possible we get more seasonal by the second half of the week. There is a chance of rain Tuesday night and may continue into Wednesday however will keep it dry in the 8 day for now. There’s also a chance we may have some t-storms with this storm system as well.

Taking Action:

While most spots are expected to remain dry or get little rain Thursday night into Friday morning there still may be changes to the forecast as the storm system hits landfall tonight. Models by tomorrow will have a better handle of the storm track so check back for an update.

