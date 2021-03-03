Advertisement

Washburn’s Hunter Bentley named All-MIAA Second-Team

Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team. Fellow Ichabod Nuria...
Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team. Fellow Ichabod Nuria Barrientos was named an Honorable Mention to the all-MIAA team.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team.

Bentley finished the regular season as the team’s leading scorer per game, averaging 15.5 points a contest.

Fellow Ichabod Nuria Barrientos was named an Honorable Mention to the all-MIAA team. She finished behind Bentley in points scored per game with 10.6.

Washburn (11-11) beings the MIAA Conference Tournament against No. 15 Central Missouri Wednesday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting in other ways

Latest News

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Wildcats, Jayhawk invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
Emporia State's Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA honors
Emporia State’s Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA nods
Tre'Zure Jobe
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Year
Washburn's Tyler Geiman has been named to the MIAA's first team for the 2020-21 basketball...
Washburn Geiman named to MIAA first team, two other Ichabods honored