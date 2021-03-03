Washburn’s Hunter Bentley named All-MIAA Second-Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team.
Bentley finished the regular season as the team’s leading scorer per game, averaging 15.5 points a contest.
Fellow Ichabod Nuria Barrientos was named an Honorable Mention to the all-MIAA team. She finished behind Bentley in points scored per game with 10.6.
Washburn (11-11) beings the MIAA Conference Tournament against No. 15 Central Missouri Wednesday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.