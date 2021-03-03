Washburn University to hold spring graduation ceremonies outdoors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will hold spring graduation ceremonies outside.

Washburn University says that it plans to hold graduation ceremonies for the spring semester in Yager Stadium. It said the outdoor location will have a safer environment with sufficient social distancing. It said it plans to have ceremonies, which will include guidelines for guests, on May 1 at 3 p.m. for 2020 graduates and on May 8 at 3 p.m. for 2021 graduates. It said the ceremonies will be postponed until the following day if there is inclement weather.

According to WU, the School of Law will hold ceremonies for their graduates on May 15 at 10 a.m. for 2020 graduates and at 2 p.m. for 2021 graduates. It said since these graduating classes are smaller, the School of Law ceremonies will be held in Lee Arena. It said Washburn Tech will make separate arrangements.

Washburn University President Jarry Farley said the school hopes to resume a close-to-normal graduation ceremony and to recognize students that graduated in 2020.

“Commencement marks an important milestone and achievement and we need to be able to properly recognize both this year’s class and those earlier graduates,” Farley said. “Everyone looks forward all year to graduation and we are thrilled to be able to hold a more conventional commencement ceremony for this year’s graduates and to fulfill our promise to the 2020 graduates.”

WU said it did hold a virtual celebration for 2020 graduates, however, Farley said that the school promised an in-person ceremony as soon as it was safe to do so.

“We were proud that our students, faculty and staff were able to adjust so quickly to the challenge of the pandemic and move forward to graduation,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs. “But we knew they wanted a ‘real’ graduation even if it looked a bit different from other years.”

According to Mazachek, graduates from 2020 will be contacted and invited to return to campus for a conventional graduation ceremony. She said each graduate will be allowed to invite up to six guests and the entire ceremony will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

“If we have additional space, graduates who need additional tickets for guests will have a chance to request them,” Mazachek said.

WU said guests will be invited to sit on both sides of the stadium and graduates and other participants will be seated on the football field. It said the concession stands will be open before and throughout the ceremonies.

“Of course, all of these plans are contingent on continued improvement of the pandemic situation here in Shawnee County,” Mazachek said. “We have been doing a great job on campus as well as in the county and we need to keep up the good work so that we can hold these important celebrations.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.