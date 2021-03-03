Advertisement

Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles

Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning both the girls and boys state wrestling titles, Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker found an unexpected delivery on his door step.

“About 2:30 in the morning, there were about 100 bananas that had been delivered to my front porch.” Parker said.

That first shipment of 100 bananas was just the beginning. A few days later, Coach Parker’s desk is covered in what he estimates is over 600 bananas.

“My house, my office, my everything smells of potassium.” Parker said.

The explosion of bananas are assumed to be a play on a popular phrase Coach Parker would use. Throughout the season, he would write “Win the Whole Banana” on a white board in his office.

“Somebody must have taken that and run with it because here we are.” Parker said.

Coach Parker says he’s unsure of who the source of the bananas are. He doesn’t plan on eating all 600 bananas himself. Coach Parker says he will pass out bananas to students and then deliver what remains to local food shelters.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

Ariel Young
Attorney: Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid suffered brain injury; unable to walk, speak
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Chiefs expect Mahomes by summer; Fisher, Schwartz by fall
Washburn's Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman again named MIAA Player of the Week
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier bats during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game...
AP source: Royals, Dozier agree to $25M, 4-year deal