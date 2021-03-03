Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning both the girls and boys state wrestling titles, Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker found an unexpected delivery on his door step.

“About 2:30 in the morning, there were about 100 bananas that had been delivered to my front porch.” Parker said.

That first shipment of 100 bananas was just the beginning. A few days later, Coach Parker’s desk is covered in what he estimates is over 600 bananas.

“My house, my office, my everything smells of potassium.” Parker said.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/yLlwc5XPCT — Rural Wrestling (@TeamTopHat1) March 1, 2021

The explosion of bananas are assumed to be a play on a popular phrase Coach Parker would use. Throughout the season, he would write “Win the Whole Banana” on a white board in his office.

“Somebody must have taken that and run with it because here we are.” Parker said.

Coach Parker says he’s unsure of who the source of the bananas are. He doesn’t plan on eating all 600 bananas himself. Coach Parker says he will pass out bananas to students and then deliver what remains to local food shelters.

