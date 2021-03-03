Washburn basketball’s Tyler Geiman named to MIAA first team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University basketball standout Tyler Geiman is a unaminous selection to the MIAA first team, it was announced Wednesday.

Geiman also was named to the conference’s all-defensive team, averaging 1.7 steals per contest while playing 36.3 minutes per contest.

Geiman helped lead the Ichabods to a 16-6 record this season. He averaged 21 points per contest while grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game and handing out 6.2 assists per game.

Geiman also was named to the MIAA’s first team in the 2019-20 season.

Washburn also had honorable-mention selections in Jalen Lewis and Jonny Clausing.

Washburn begins post-season action at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Rogers State University at Lee Arena.

