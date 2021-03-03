Advertisement

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and...
The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Rangel/RELEASED)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Later, the Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week, stoking fears of a possible repeat of a series of tit-for-tat attacks that escalated last year, culminating in the U.S.-directed strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport.

Wednesday’s attack comes two days before Pope Francis’ is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Irbil.

The U.S. strike along the border had been in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response” taken after consulting coalition partners.

Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack on Ain al-Asad.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida

Latest News

Morquesha Mosley and her five children, including a daughter with disabilities, have been...
Single mother staying at Texas hotel with 5 kids after historic storm causes water problems
The hard reality of no running water and shattered pipes comes after a winter storm brought two...
Shortage of plumbing supplies for repairs after Texas winter storm
Washburn Rural's going bananas
Washburn Rural's going bananas
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial