Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The crash report of a Feb. 19 fatality shows that an unlicensed teenager may be the cause of the crash.

According to the Topeka Police Department crash report, 18-year-old Sebastian Felipe-Domingo was driving a family member’s Ford Mustang on Feb. 19, without a license when he hit 65-year-old Kathleen Bryson’s car, resulting in her death.

The report shows that lab tests are pending for Felipe-Doming to see if he was under the influence. It also said that his car sustained damage to the undercarriage, windshield and front end. His vehicle was reported as disabled.

According to the report, Bryson’s vehicle sustained damage to its undercarriage, rear end and front end. Her vehicle was reported as destroyed.

The report shows that the TPD accident reconstruction team is still investigating the cause of the accident.

