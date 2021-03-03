Advertisement

Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash

The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The crash report of a Feb. 19 fatality shows that an unlicensed teenager may be the cause of the crash.

According to the Topeka Police Department crash report, 18-year-old Sebastian Felipe-Domingo was driving a family member’s Ford Mustang on Feb. 19, without a license when he hit 65-year-old Kathleen Bryson’s car, resulting in her death.

The report shows that lab tests are pending for Felipe-Doming to see if he was under the influence. It also said that his car sustained damage to the undercarriage, windshield and front end. His vehicle was reported as disabled.

According to the report, Bryson’s vehicle sustained damage to its undercarriage, rear end and front end. Her vehicle was reported as destroyed.

The report shows that the TPD accident reconstruction team is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting in other ways

Latest News

Jessica Jones (L) and Rena Blomberg (R) were honored for performing CPR on Terri Dodd (C) went...
Bystanders honored for saving woman's life
House gives initial approval to civics test for graduation
Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team. Fellow Ichabod Nuria...
Washburn’s Hunter Bentley named All-MIAA Second-Team
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Wildcats, Jayhawk invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine