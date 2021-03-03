Advertisement

Tuesday night forecast: 60s and sunshine continue

Comfortable days ahead
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunny and comfortable again on Wednesday and Thursday.

The good news is severe weather is not in the forecast anytime soon, in fact the rain chance Thursday night into Friday morning is not expected to come with any t-storms. There still remains some uncertainty on the storm track so keep checking back daily on the details of this storm system.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase late Thursday in advance of the storm system bringing the rain chance to a portion of northeast KS Thursday night into Friday morning. This will keep temperatures cooler Friday and back in the 50s but still above average for this time of year.

This weekend will generally be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with the mild weather continuing early next week. While the official forecast is dry there does remain some signs of precipitation early next week on the long range models however will keep it dry until confidence increases on exact timing.

Taking Action:

  1. Outdoor burning is not recommended today, the rest of the week will have better conditions for planned burns with lighter winds.
  2. Based on the latest models, most areas will remain dry from the storm system at the end of the week however there is still some time for the storm system to shift to keep checking back daily for updates.

