TPD reintroduces “Stay Calm” document holders to ease tension during traffic stops

The Topeka Police Department says it is giving away orange document holders in order to promote positive interactions during traffic stops. It said the “Stay Calm” document holders were designed by former TPD reserve officer Craig Johnson.

According to TPD, Johnson designed the holders in bright orange color in order for residents and officers to easily identify them during traffic stops.

TPD said the holders were designed to hold insurance, registration and emergency contact information. It said the holders were originally introduced to the public at the 2018 National Night Out. It said it now has more holders to give to the public in 2021.

According to the Department, the document holders are available to the public for free, while supplies last. It said residents can pick them up in person in the TPD lobby at 320 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 100.

