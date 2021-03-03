Advertisement

Topeka’s TUKHS St. Francis to host RN recruiting fair

Brigette Cowan gives her sister Tammy Meeks the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18, 2020, at TUKHS St....
Brigette Cowan gives her sister Tammy Meeks the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18, 2020, at TUKHS St. Francis campus. Both are RNs at the hospital.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is looking for a few good nurses.

The hospital is hosting a recruitment fair for registered nurses. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, inside the hospital’s main entrance, 1700 SW 7th St.

All current and future RNs are invited to tour the facility and meet hiring managers. Attendees also can learn about career opportunities, including student loan forgiveness programs, tuition reimbursement, and sign-on bonuses.

People interested in attending may pre-register at https://kutopeka.com/rn. However, advance registration is not required.

