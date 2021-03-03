Topeka’s TUKHS St. Francis to host RN recruiting fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is looking for a few good nurses.

The hospital is hosting a recruitment fair for registered nurses. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, inside the hospital’s main entrance, 1700 SW 7th St.

All current and future RNs are invited to tour the facility and meet hiring managers. Attendees also can learn about career opportunities, including student loan forgiveness programs, tuition reimbursement, and sign-on bonuses.

People interested in attending may pre-register at https://kutopeka.com/rn. However, advance registration is not required.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.