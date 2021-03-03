Topeka Fire crews on scene of reported house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were on the scene of a reported house fire Tuesday night.

The call came in around 8 p.m. from 321 SW Orchard St., near SW 6th and MacVicar. Initial reports were that a fire started on the porch and was spreading to other parts of the home. However, no major smoke or flames could be seen as of 8:30 p.m.

No further information is yet available. 13 NEWS will provide updates as information becomes available.

