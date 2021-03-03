Advertisement

Topeka City Council questions Evergy’s actions during rolling blackouts

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka City Council members wanted to hear answers from Evergy at Tuesday’s meeting about last month’s rolling blackouts.

Power companies said they needed to conserve energy during the arctic temperatures but some parts of the city were left in the dark for several hours.

Councilwoman Christina Valdivia Alcala brought up that the Oakland Neighborhood and North Topeka were effected the most and for the longest period of time and questioned why.

Jeff Martin with Evergy said the decision is based on each area’s health-based infrastructures - such as clinics and nursing homes.

Councilman Spencer Duncan took an issue with the lack of communication from Evergy to customers during the blackout periods. But martin said Evergy doesn’t have everyone’s contact info in order to send the proper alerts.

“In this day and age there’s no excuse that we can’t give people real time updates. I mentioned in the meeting that my grandfather worked for Westar and KPL for years and he would get on the TV and radio right away when things were happening, we could do it then, we certainly can do it now. In this age of technology and that’s the expectation that people have and they should have.”

Spencer Duncan says that Evergy and the city will continue to have discussion to see how communication can be improved in the future.

