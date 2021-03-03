Shawnee Co. DA binds over man in sexual trafficking case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - David Dustin Spears has been bound over for trial in the case of sexual trafficking of a minor.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says David Dustin Spears was bound over for trial on Wednesday. He said Spears was charged for the human trafficking of a minor.

According to Kagay, on Oct. 5, 2020, at the end of a joint investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, officers took Spears into custody after he had checked in at the Clubhouse Inn and Suites in Topeka. Based on the results of the investigation, he said officials learned that Spears had been traveling back and forth from Osawatomie to Topeka for several weeks and paying a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Kagay said Spears was originally charged with three felonies related to Human Trafficking.

According to the Shawnee Co. DA, the preliminary hearing for the case began on Dec. 10, 2020, however, due to COVID-related delays, the State’s remaining evidence was not presented until Tuesday, March 2. He said at the end of the hearing, the Court allowed the State to add more charges based on evidence that Spears engaged, or attempted to engage, in sexual acts with two juvenile females between June and October of 2020.

The DA said ultimately, the Court found probable cause for Spears to stand trial on the following charges:

3 counts of Aggravated Human Trafficking, Hiring a Child for Sexual Activity

2 counts of Attempted Aggravated Human Trafficking, Hiring a Child for Sexual Activity

Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Distributing or Possessing with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Kagay said Spears will appear in Court during the week of March 8, to be arraigned, but no trial date has been set.

