Sen. Moran helps introduce bill to expand ABLE Savings Program elgibility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Moran and Casey have introduced a bill to expand ABLE Savings Program eligibility for residents with disabilities.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced a bipartisan, bicameral bill that wants to expand access to saving accounts created to help residents with disabilities save for future expenses. He said U.S. Reps. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif), Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (D-Wash.) introduced the companion to the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The savings plan created through the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act has provided Americans with disabilities better options in preparing for their future by removing burdensome barriers within federal entitlement programs,” said Sen. Moran. “While the program has seen immense success, ABLE savings accounts are currently only available to individuals who acquire their disability prior to their 26th birthday, leaving out millions – including veterans – who would otherwise qualify. The ABLE Age Adjustment Act would expand the age of eligibility and help sustain this program on a long-term basis, providing substantial financial security for Americans with disabilities.”

According to Moran, the Achieving a Better Life Experience Age Adjustment Act aims to increase program eligibility and allow residents that have acquired a disability before the age of 46 to open ABLE accounts. He said ABLE accounts are managed by states and currently allow only residents that have acquired a disability before the age of 26 to open a savings account for their disability-related expenses, without the risk of losing benefits like Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid.

“Before the passage of ABLE, people with disabilities had fewer opportunities to earn income compared to their working-age peers,” said Sen Casey. “People with disabilities are less likely to be employed, more likely to be underemployed and are twice as likely to live in poverty. Those factors, combined with significant penalties preventing people from saving, often put people with disabilities and their families in difficult financial situations. The ABLE Age Adjustment Act would make more than 6 million adults with disabilities, including 1 million veterans with disabilities, eligible to open ABLE accounts and help all people who acquire disabilities between 26 and 46 years of age to achieve financial independence and economic stability.”

