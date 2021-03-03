Safe Streets Coalition awards March Champion of Character

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Safe Streets Coalition awarded its Champion of Character for March in its monthly meeting.

Safe Streets Coalition says it has awarded Jessica Jones and Rena Bloomberg its Champion of Character award on Wednesday at its monthly meeting. It said the award is for those that demonstrate character that improves the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

According to the Coalition, its March Champions of Character are Jessica Jones and Rena Bloomberg. It said on Dec. 21, 2020, a resident that was shopping at Five Below on Wanamaker went into cardiac arrest. It said two other shoppers, Jones and Bloomberg, saw the resident fall and immediately began CPR on the woman. It said one gave compressions while the other gave ventilations.

The Coalition said other shoppers in the store were telling them not to do ventilations due to COVID-19, but the two persisted. It said the heroes did not let the fear of contracting the virus stop them from helping someone they did not even know.

According to the Coalition, the Topeka Fire Department was impressed with their willingness to do so. It said the result of the pair’s heroics played an important part in the resident’s surviving and leaving the hospital a month later.

The Coalition said Jones and Bloomberg were recognized for demonstrating compassion and determination.

To nominate someone for the Champion of Character award, contact Safe Streets at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@safestreets.org.

