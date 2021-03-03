Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries.

Riley County says it has found 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries since its Monday report. It said the percent of positive cases for the week of Feb. 21 was 2.2%, which is about 42 positive cases out of the 1,922 residents tested for the virus.

According to the County, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two positive patients, one of which is in the ICU.

The Riley County Health Department said it will administer booster vaccines to those that were vaccinated between Dec. 22 and Feb. 4, in the week of March 1. It said if residents were not notified, it will reach out within the next week for booster vaccine appointments.

For the week of March 8, RCHD said it will work to complete Phase 2 as mandated by the state. It said this includes those that work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.

