No serious injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday shut down a street near downtown Topeka for nearly an hour but didn’t result in any reports of serious injuries.

The collision was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 5th and Taylor.

Police at the scene said a silver Ford Freestyle was headed south on Taylor when it collided with a maroon Cadillac STS that was traveling east on S.W. 5th.

The collision caused the Cadillac to spin around and go up and over a curb on the north side of S.W. 5th before it hit a chain-link fence at a house on the northeast corner of the intersection. The Cadillac came to rest facing northwest at that location.

The Ford, meanwhile, came to rest facing south in the northbound lane of S.W. Taylor, immediately south of 5th Street.

The Cadillac had substantial damage to its driver’s side, while the Ford was damaged on its front end.

American Medical Response ambulance treated at least one person on the scene. However, police said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

S.W. 5th is a one-way through street carrying eastbound traffic at that location, while S.W. Taylor is controlled by stop signs in both north- and southbound directions.

