Advertisement

No serious injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near downtown Topeka

No serious injuries were reported when a Ford Freestyle collided with a red Cadillac STS early...
No serious injuries were reported when a Ford Freestyle collided with a red Cadillac STS early Wednesday at S.W. 5th and Taylor, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday shut down a street near downtown Topeka for nearly an hour but didn’t result in any reports of serious injuries.

The collision was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 5th and Taylor.

Police at the scene said a silver Ford Freestyle was headed south on Taylor when it collided with a maroon Cadillac STS that was traveling east on S.W. 5th.

The collision caused the Cadillac to spin around and go up and over a curb on the north side of S.W. 5th before it hit a chain-link fence at a house on the northeast corner of the intersection. The Cadillac came to rest facing northwest at that location.

The Ford, meanwhile, came to rest facing south in the northbound lane of S.W. Taylor, immediately south of 5th Street.

The Cadillac had substantial damage to its driver’s side, while the Ford was damaged on its front end.

American Medical Response ambulance treated at least one person on the scene. However, police said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

S.W. 5th is a one-way through street carrying eastbound traffic at that location, while S.W. Taylor is controlled by stop signs in both north- and southbound directions.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting KDOL in other ways

Latest News

KDP welcomes new finance and communications assistant
Washburn's Tyler Geiman has been named to the MIAA's first team for the 2020-21 basketball...
Washburn basketball’s Tyler Geiman named to MIAA first team
(Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Mayor asks FEMA for mass vaccination sites in Kansas City
A man walks along a snowy path Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as temperatures hovered close to zero...
Kansas lawmakers look to help cities with huge energy costs