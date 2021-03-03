Man with four outstanding warrants pulled over on traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop revealed he had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A deputy pulled Jason C. Hokanson over in the 4700 block of NW Fielding Road shortly after 1:15 Wednesday morning. According to a news release, the driver of the silver 2010 Ford Explorer initially gave a false name and date of birth. A K9 unit found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Eventually, deputies discovered that the driver was Hokanson who had multiple warrants.

Hokanson was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning. He was eventually arrested and with possession of an heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, failure to use a turn signal. Hokanson also had two misdemeanor warrants through the City of Topeka for theft and trespassing and two felony warrants through Shawnee County for theft and narcotics.

His next court date is March 11th with another date June 16th for the new charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

