Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old female runaway who was with him were taken into custody Tuesday night in Brown County after they eluded officers earlier in the day in a vehicle chase that occurred 264 miles away in Hays, authorities said.

The pair were taken into custody following another vehicle chase Tuesday night near the Walmart store at 701 Hopi Drive in Hiawatha, said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Hays Police Department requested the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for Trevonn Hall, of Hays, who had eluded officers from the western Kansas city after a vehicle chase earlier in the day.

Hall was being sought on a felony probation violation and who was last seen driving a stolen 2005 gray Buick LaCrosse, Merchant said.

The Hays Police Department informed the Brown County Sheriff’s Office that they believed Hall and a runaway girl were believed to be in Hiawatha.

Merchant said Hall was reported to be possibly armed.

Merchant said Undersheriff Brian Guilliams located the suspect vehicle on Tuesday night as it was parked in the 500 block of Pottawatomie Street in Hiawatha.

When the vehicle drove away, Merchant said, Hiawatha police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle immediately fled from the scene, heading east on Iowa Street before colliding with a Ford Edge that was turning into the Caseys store at 406 S. 1st St. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The suspect vehicle then turned north on 1st Street, where Guilliams took over the pursuit. Merchant said the chase ended in a field west of the WalMart store, on the west edge of Hiawatha.

The driver, later identified as Hall, and the teenage female passenger who was with him got out of the vehicle and ran toward Walmart, Merchant said.

A “good samaritan” assisted Hiawatha police and a Brown County sheriff’s deputy in apprehending Hall in the Walmart parking lot, Merchant said.

The 16-year-old girl was apprehended by Hiawatha police, Merchant said.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail in connection with both felony and misdemeanor probation violations; felony fleeing and eluding; felony possession of stolen property; felony obstruction; possession of methamphetamine; and child endangerment.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony obstruction. She was transported to the Douglas County Detention Center by the Brown County Sheriff’s office.

