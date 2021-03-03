KDP welcomes new finance and communications assistant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party has added a new finance and communications assistant to its staff.

According to the KDP, Sullivan brings along a wide variety of experiences to her new post, which she has gained from working in various political campaigns and serving as the Vice President and President of the Kansas Young Democrats.

“We are very excited to bring Katie onto our team at the Kansas Democratic Party,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “As we look forward into 2021, Katie will be instrumental in our efforts to elect Democrats up and down the ballot across Kansas. The Party is confident that Katie’s professional resume and first-hand experience working in Kansas politics will be a valuable asset in electing Democrats across the Sunflower State in 2021 and beyond.”

