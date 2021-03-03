KDHE issued new guidance to County Health officials clarifying COVID-19 vaccine plan phases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE issued new guidance to all counties this week -- clarifying they cannot jump ahead in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan phases.

The move came when KDHE learned Riley County planned to move forward to Phase 3 -- without completing the categories listed in phase 2.

As a result, Riley County received only second doses this week -- and put its first dose vaccine clinics on hold, this included vaccine clinics scheduled in both Manhattan and Leonardville.

The State allows counties to be flexible within the phases -- but Riley County health officials explained they modified to include who they considered most vulnerable.

“We moved those…who are 16 to 64 with severe health conditions, we moved them up, and we moved them up above those who were…the state…considered as high contact critical workers,” Riley County Public Information Director, Alice Massimi says.

Riley County Health Officials submitted an updated vaccination plan, which follows KDHE’s guidelines more closely.

