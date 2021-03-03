KBI investigates death of Geary Co. inmate

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the death of an inmate in Geary Co.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating the death of an inmate found in his cell at the Geary Co. Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Fire and its deputies responded to the Geary Co. Detention Center around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in response to an unresponsive male in the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was identified as Allen Presley Harroald, 41, of Wichita, and was pronounced dead at the scene. It said currently, criminal activity is not suspected.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Bureau of Investigations responded to the Detention Center at its request to investigate the incident per policy.

