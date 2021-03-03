Advertisement

Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus meeting, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson sees some improvements in what he considered a disastrous state rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and is pushing a bill to require all K-12 schools to offer in-person classes to all students. (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate on Wednesday approved a proposal from its top Republican to require the state’s public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, is pushing the measure with the number of new COVID-19 cases lower than they have been in months. Masterson and other Republicans argue that many students don’t fare well academically or emotionally with online learning and need to get back into classrooms.

The Senate’s 26-12 vote sends the measure to the House.

Some Democrats argued that the bill is an attack on local control of public K-12 schools.

The measure also could be largely symbolic. According to State Department of Education data, only five local districts were not planning to have a majority of their students returning to in-person classes by March 26.

GOP lawmakers criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for closing K-12 school buildings in March 2020 until the end of the spring semester. A bill approved Monday by the Senate would allow only local schools boards to cancel in-person classes.

Legislators also are considering proposals to rewrite the state’s emergency management laws, with the House set to debate a measure Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting KDOL in other ways

Latest News

Kansas invests $3M in telehealth
Governor announces $3M in telehealth funding
(WIBW/Eric Ives)
Safe Streets Coalition awards March Champion of Character
KDP welcomes new finance and communications assistant
Washburn's Tyler Geiman has been named to the MIAA's first team for the 2020-21 basketball...
Washburn basketball’s Tyler Geiman named to MIAA first team