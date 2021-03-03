Junior Achievement to host virtual career fair for adults

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Achievement of Kansas will host a virtual career fair day for adults.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says its Kansas Virtual Career Fair will host a live day on Thursday, March 4, for adults and soon-to-be college graduates. It said the Fair will help businesses find qualified and interested candidates while also helping residents that want to stay and work in Northeast Kansas. It said the fair will run through May 29 and is supported b the Greater Topeka Partnership, Capitol Federal and Evergy.

According to JA, during the live day, adults and college graduates will have the ability to view the auditorium presentations and visit booths. Additionally, it said the booths will be staffed to provide more immediate feedback on questions and interests, and some booths will even host live zoom sessions to interact with candidates directly.

JA said local employers can still sign up for a booth. It said each booth can host job openings, benefit details and more, along with videos and different ways to communicate with the company.

“Our goal for the March 4 live day for adults is to allow employers and employees the opportunity to interact and learn more about each other,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “Even now, we have low unemployment in Shawnee County, which means that employers are having to work harder to fill their open positions. We are offering this Virtual Career Fair as one means to help the employers fill their open positions, and the potential employees find a good fit for their skill set.”

According to the organization, the Virtual Career Fair will target Shawnee, Jefferson, Jackson, Potawatomie, Wabaunsee, Osage, Marshall, Douglas and Franklin counties.

JA said the Fair will also host auditorium topics including the following:

Writing a Resume That Gets READ

Compelling Cover Letter

Know Who’s Hiring – How Do You Search for a Job?

Interviewing Skills for Jobs

Where’s The $$$: Applying and Getting Scholarships

Interviewing Skills for College Acceptance

Entrepreneurship Panel

A Day in the Life of…

Credit or Not to Credit: How Your Credit History Affects Employability

Social Media – Things to Know, How You Manage It, Setting Up Your LinkedIn Account

What Are Employers Looking For

Workplace (Soft) Skills

Getting Along with Others in the Workplace

For more information contact the Junior Achievement office at 785-235-3700.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.