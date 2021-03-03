Advertisement

Governor signs executive order creating new veterans home in NE Kansas

US Department of Veteran Affairs seal
US Department of Veteran Affairs seal(AP Images)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new executive order signed by Governor Laura Kelly will establish a new state veteran’s home here in Northeast Kansas.

Executive Order No. 21-07 directs the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs to submit an initial application to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs according to a news release Tuesday night.

“Our veteran community deserves to be cared for with the utmost respect and dignity,” said Governor Kelly. “Once constructed, this veteran home will serve a significant population in northeast Kansas. I will continue to prioritize the wellbeing of our state’s veterans to thank them for their service.”

The expectation is that 65% of construction costs associated with the new veteran’s home would be paid for with federal funds.

“This project is a top priority for me and my community in District 5, and one I have fought for in the Kansas House and Senate,” State Senator Jeff Pittman (D) said. “A majority of our state’s elderly veterans live in the Northeast region of the state. It just makes sense to take advantage of the VA cost-share program and at least start the process to have a purpose-built modern facility with all the personnel efficiencies that brings. We’ve fallen behind our neighboring states in offering this service. Taking care of our veterans is a bipartisan issue and should be a priority for all of us, and I’m grateful to have a partner in Governor Kelly to get this done for Kansas veterans.”

