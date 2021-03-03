Advertisement

Good Kids ready for U.S. Senate Youth Program this month

Two Kansas Good Kids will serve in the U.S. Senate Youth Program this month
Two Kansas Good Kids will serve in the U.S. Senate Youth Program this month
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas students have been selected as delegates to the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program that will take place virtually March 14th through 17th.

Seth Christopher Jarvis, a senior at Burlington High School, who’s pictured here, will join Sean-Patrick James Hurst, a junior at Yates Center High School as the Kansas delegates, selected to join the 104-student delegation to virtually attend Washington Week. They each will receive a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.

Jarvis serves as president of the National Honor Society and drama club representative to the student council at Burlington High School, Burlington USD 244. He has served as senior patrol leader of his Boy Scout Troop twice and has achieved his Eagle Scout award.

Jarvis also served as class president his junior year and editor-in-chief of his high school newspaper. He is very active in his community and volunteers. After high school, Jarvis plans to attend college and major in history.

Sean-Patrick Hurst serves as president of the junior class and is a member of the student council at Yates Center High School in District 366. He is captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams and is active in the Kansas Special Olympics, organizing community dinners and fundraising events for the program.

After high school, Hurst plans to attend the United States Naval Academy while pursuing a degree in general engineering. Upon graduation from college, he plans to join the Marine Corps.

Chosen as alternates to the 2021 program were Charles Birt, who lives in Prairie Village and attends Shawnee Mission East High School, Shawnee Mission USD 512, and Sean Wentling, who lives in Derby and attends Derby High School, Derby USD 260.

Delegates and alternates are selected by state departments of education, after nomination by teachers and principals. The Chief State School Officer or Commissioner of Education for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection.

In Kansas, applicants have to pass a multiple-choice exam based on state and national government and write an essay. This year, the Kansas State Department of Education received 34 applications. The exams and essays are graded, and the top four applicants were selected. Delegates and alternates are authorized by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson.

In years past, the competitive merit-based program would send the 104 outstanding high school students — two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity — to Washington, D.C., for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. However, because of the pandemic, student delegates this year will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and senior members of the national media.

