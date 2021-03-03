Former Wildcats, Jayhawk invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Two former Wildcats and one former Jayhawks have been invited to participate in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.
Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert and TE Briley Moore, along with Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. are among 323 draft picks selected to compete in this year’s combine.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s combine will take on a new format. There will be no in-person workouts; instead, they’ll take place at each college’s respective pro day.
Additionally, interviews and psychological testing will take place virtually, and in-person medical exams will be limited.
