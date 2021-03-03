Advertisement

Former Wildcats, Jayhawk invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU(K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Two former Wildcats and one former Jayhawks have been invited to participate in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert and TE Briley Moore, along with Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. are among 323 draft picks selected to compete in this year’s combine.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s combine will take on a new format. There will be no in-person workouts; instead, they’ll take place at each college’s respective pro day.

Additionally, interviews and psychological testing will take place virtually, and in-person medical exams will be limited.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting in other ways

Latest News

Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team. Fellow Ichabod Nuria...
Washburn’s Hunter Bentley named All-MIAA Second-Team
Emporia State's Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA honors
Emporia State’s Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA nods
Tre'Zure Jobe
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Year
Washburn's Tyler Geiman has been named to the MIAA's first team for the 2020-21 basketball...
Washburn Geiman named to MIAA first team, two other Ichabods honored